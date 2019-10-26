Rumors are swirling that there's an all-new "Tiger Camo" Air Jordan 4 in the works, which will surely illicit a "love/hate" reaction from sneakerheads.

According to Sneaker Files, the kicks will be releasing in grade school sizes on November 15, but we'll take that information with a grain of salt until Jordan Brand made an official announcement.

The color scheme seems to be a good fit for LSU Tigers fans, but overall this Air Jordan 4 looks more like a knockoff you'd find on Canal Street. The good news is, even if you aren't feeling this particular colorway, there are plenty of other Air Jordan 4s on the horizon.

For instance, the Olivia Kim's fur-based collab is set to release on Halloween, followed by the "What The" Air Jordan 4 mashup and the fleece-lined "Loyal Blue" joint in December. Additionally, 2020 will see the return of the classic "Black Cat" colorway, as well as "Court Purple" and "Pine Green" iterations.