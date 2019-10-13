With 2020 on the horizon, sneaker brands are gearing up for a whole new year of releases and fans couldn't be any more excited. Jordan Brand seemed to be one of the standouts in 2019 as they consistently came through with some brand new colorways as well as some phenomenal retros that lived up to their OG counterparts. In 2020, fans can expect more of the same from Jordan Brand, which is certainly fantastic news, especially if you're one of those people who likes to scoop up every release that makes it to the market.

One of the shoes that will be coming in 2020 is the Air Jordan 4 "Court Purple" which adds subtle purple details to an all-white upper. The shoe promises to be incredibly clean and will be nice and subtle with the pops of color. It's perfect for those wanting to add just a smidge of color to their wardrobe.

Originally, this shoe was being slated for April 2020 but now, the release date is being set for May 9th, 2020, according to @zsneakerheadz. Like most Air Jordan 4 models, this shoe will cost a modest $190 USD. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping these or if they're a skip.