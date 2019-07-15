If you were to look deep into the Air Jordan 4's expansive library, you would quickly realize that the "Cool Grey" colorway is amongst one of the most classic and most popular. Cool Grey colorways have been a staple of Jordan Brand over the last few years and with this particular retro, Jumpman is looking to carry the torch once again.

As you would expect from a shoe called "Cool Grey" the colors here aren't exactly bright. The entire upper is made with grey suede while black and white can be found on the midsole. There is a white Jumpman logo on the tongue, with the logo returning on the back heel but in silver. The new images provided by @zsneakerheadz give a better look at what the latest "Cool Grey" model will look like.

According to the post below, this latest Jordan Brand release will drop on August 3rd for $190 USD. If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 4 and don't have this in your collection already, be sure to stay active on release day because these will be highly sought after.