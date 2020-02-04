Jordan Brand has released countless white and red Air Jordans over the last 34 years and there's no signs of slowing as we roll along in 2020.

According to reports, there is yet another Chicago-inspired Air Jordan 4 in the works, possibly releasing as part of a larger "Metallic Pack" later this year. Early images of the kicks in question have not yet surfaced, but you can see what the colorway might look like based off the mockup shown below.

Judging from that photoshopped image, the upcoming pair of 4s could look very similar to the rare "History of Flight" colorway. The "White, Metallic Silver, University Red" color scheme also lines up with one of the three white-based AJ4s rumored to release as part of a "Metallic Pack" this Summer. The other two will reportedly come in the following color schemes: "White, Metallic Silver, Pine Green," and "White, Metallic Silver, Court Purple."

Release details have not yet been confirmed but rumors suggest the white & red AJ4s will be arriving on June 6th for the retail price of $190. Stay tuned for the official announcement, and click here to preview the top 10 sneakers releasing in February.