Jordan Brand recently blessed sneakerheads with some valuable information regarding their full slate of sneakers for the summer of 2020. There are a lot of great releases on the horizon, including a few Air Jordan 4s. Perhaps one of the most high profile 4s we have seen thus far is this women's only model which is being nicknamed "Rasta."

The colors of the shoe are inspired by the Rastafarian flag. While the majority of the upper is covered in white leather, there are green, yellow, and red accents on the netting near the laces. From there, green is placed on the outsole and lining of the tongue. Perhaps one of the more unique features is the black cement aesthetics on the midsole and back heel. This helps to give the shoe a much more retro feel that OG fans of the brand will certainly appreciate. The official images can be seen below so if you've been curious, give these photos a look.

As for the release date, they are expected to drop on April 16th for $190 USD. With the spread of COVID-19 going around, there is a chance these get delayed so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike