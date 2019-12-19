In September of 2018, Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain announced a ground-breaking three-year agreement with Jordan Brand, which included a collection of over 90 performance, training and lifestyle products, such as a special edition Air Jordan 1s and Air Jordan 5s. Since then, Jordan Brand has launched several other PSG-themed sneakers, including Air Jordan 1s and Air Jordan 6s.

According to sneaker sources @Zsneakerheadz and @SoleHeatOnFeet, the next PSG collab will take shape in the form of an Air Jordan 4. The kicks in question have not yet surfaced but they could look something like the photoshopped image embedded below, based off the "White, Neutral Grey, Black, Bordeaux" color scheme.

Release details remain in question but early reports suggest the PSG Air Jordan 4s will be arriving sometime in September of 2020, so there will be plenty of time to speculate until the official images are revealed.

Stay tuned for more details and click here to preview the "Pine Green" Air Jordan 4 that are also on tap for next year.