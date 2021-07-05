Ever since it dropped in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 has been highly regarded as one of the best shoes on the market. It built off of the aesthetics of the Air Jordan 3 and it ultimately led to some pretty incredible colorways. To this day, Jumpman still delivers some incredible offering of the Jordan 4 and on July 3rd, we are set to receive yet another. The Air Jordan 4 "Oreo" model will officially hit store shelves and the hype is palpable. In fact, this release could be hectic, and if you'd rather avoid the SNKRS app altogether, eBay will be ready to answer the call.

This sneaker is a lot like the infamous "Cement" model which is an OG colorway of the Jordan 4. The big difference here is there is no black on the "Oreo" version which allows the grey cement on the midsole to truly pop. From there, we have some white leather on the upper that creates a clean aesthetic that will prove to be a huge hit throughout the summer. On top of that, the red Jumpman logo on the tongue gives that extra bit of color to spice things up. Pairs will be in high demand, so be sure to check out eBay if you miss out.

