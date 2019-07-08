Jordan Brand has been having a significant run in 2019 thanks to a plethora of great retro releases, as well as some brand new colorways that have taken sneakerheads by storm. So far this year, there have been quite a few rumors as to what will be in store for 2020 and based on what we know so far, Jordan Brand is looking to dominate the year, once again. Today, we reported on the Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" and how it will make its return in 2020. Jumpman will be taking the Jordan 4 to new heights next year with a colorway inspired by the Nike Air Max 95.

Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz posted a photoshop rendering over the weekend of what such a colorway would look like. The upper has various shades of grey, while the eyelets, Nike Air branding, and even the webbing feature a neon yellow tone. The midsole will be black while the Air Max unit near the back will also boast that signature neon tone.

Based on the post below, it looks as though this sneaker will be coming out on March 21st of 2020, so mark your calendars as this will certainly be a big release.