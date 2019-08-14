Jordan Brand's year-long celebration honoring the 30th anniversary of the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette will reportedly include an all-new "Mushroom" women's colorway set to release this Fall.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the Mushroom 4s are slated to drop on September 19, for the retail price of $190.

As seen in the latest images that surfaced on social media, the latest Air Jordan 4 colorway features a tan leather upper accompanied by black detailing on the mudguard, laces, lacing system, and heel tab. Additional details include a sail midsole and iridescent Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel.

Scroll down for some additional images while we await an official announcement regarding the release.

Air Jordan 4 Mushroom/Kickwhoshow

