One of the best sneakers out there is the Air Jordan 4. It is a shoe that has a long history in terms of Jordan Brand, and fans are always excited to cop some new colorways. It has been over 30 years since these came out, and they still have that same magic to them. In 2022, some new colorways are on their way, including this "Military Black" model which is a cool twist on an old classic.

This shoe has the same color blocking as the original Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue," except the main difference here is the fact that the blue parts are replaced with black. From there, the rest of the shoe has a white base with some silver highlights throughout. It's a dope, clean color scheme that will work wonders in the summer.

For those who may be interested in copping a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, May 21st for a price of $210 USD on the SNKRS App. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

