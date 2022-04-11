One of the best Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 4. This is a model that came out all the way back in 1989, and it has remained extremely popular amongst sneakerheads. With that in mind, Jumpman is constantly coming out with new colorways, and in 2022, that trend will continue as plenty of dope new models are set to come down the pipeline.

Among those offerings is the Air Jordan 4 "Black Military," which can be found below. This is a shoe that is meant to be a play on the "Military Blue" model, which is one of the OG Jordan 4s. The difference here is that the blue parts are now replaced with black. The upper of the shoe is mostly white and grey, while the blue is placed on the midsole, laces, and back heel.

For now, an official release date for these has not yet been announced. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new "Military Black" colorway, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike