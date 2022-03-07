One of the best Jumpman models of all-time is the Air Jordan 4. This is a sneaker that came out all the way back in 1989, and since that time, it has become a staple of sneaker culture. New offerings are always being released, and in 2022, fans are expecting a lot of dope models to make their way to the market. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have seen some new teasers of the Air Jordan 4, including this new "Midnight Navy" model, below.

As you can see from the photoshop rendering, the shoe has a mostly white leather base. The navy elements are then placed on the midsole of the sneaker, as well as the laces and the cuff. From there, some black is found on the midsole as well, and there is even some black on the back heel, as well as the guard that keeps the laces contained on the sides of the shoe.

For now, there is no release date associated with this sneaker, however, it is believed to be dropping sometime closer to the Holiday season for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via @zsneakerheadz



