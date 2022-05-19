One of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 4. This is an iconic sneaker that came out over 30 years ago. This shoe continues to get new colorways and 2022 is proving to be yet another strong year for the offering. There have been plenty of teasers to go around, and Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been doing a great job of keeping us informed with the latest scoops.

In the post below, you can see a photoshop rendering from the insider which depicts the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy." This sneaker is characterized by a white leather upper with black overlays. From there, navy blue is found on the midsole as well as the little nets near the laces. Even the lining of the shoe is navy blue, which leads to a very nice aesthetic. Overall, these are very cool and we're sure fans are excited to get their hands on these.

For now, it would appear as though this shoe is slated to be released on October 1st of this year for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



