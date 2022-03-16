A plethora of dope sneakers will be released this year, and many of them will be coming from none other than Jordan Brand. Jumpman is always known for dropping some fire throughout the year, and the Air Jordan 4 is no exception to that rule. Every year, it seemingly gets some incredible new offerings and in 2022, there are certainly some interesting teasers being shown off right now.

One such teaser comes to us from none other than @zsneakerheadz on Instagram. As you can see down below, they have a photoshop rendering of the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy." This sneaker is completely covered in white leather, all while black and navy blue are interspersed throughout. This look gives you a classic Jordan 4 feel, and there is no doubt that these will be extremely popular once they are released in just a few short weeks from now.

For now, it is being reported that these will drop in October of this year, for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world. There will certainly be some new updates on these, soon.



