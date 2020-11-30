Jordan Brand is one of the biggest sneaker entities in the world and Michael Jordan has become a billionaire as a direct result of the imprint's success. Jumpman has been steadily opening new stores in countries all around the world, and now, Manila in the Philippines will be the next location to receive it's very own Jordan Store. This new retail space will open on December 3rd and it is expected to carry all of the latest and greatest Jumpman releases.

As a way to commemorate the opening of this store, Jordan Brand has come through with a special "Manila" Air Jordan 4 that will drop in incredibly limited quantities. In fact, only 150 pairs will make their way to the market, which means you can expect some truly wild resale prices. In the images below, you can see that the sneaker has premium materials with green, black, and gold making their way throughout the upper.

Today, Nike Park members will be given access to a special raffle that will be drawn tomorrow. Winners will have to wait until Thursday to claim their prize as that's when the store will officially open. Needless to say, even if you are a Nike Park member, there is a very slim chance you actually win the raffle.

Regardless, this is a pretty unique Jordan 4 colorway and it's certainly worth a shot. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below.