Jordan Brand and Adidas are closing out 2019 on a high note, which is good news for all the sneakerheads who are looking to ring in the new year with a fresh pair on their feet. It's also great news for StockX sellers hoping to make some extra holiday cash.

Among the kicks slated to launch this Saturday, December 21 are the winterized Air Jordan 4 "Loyal Blue" and the "Zebra" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Additionally, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3 is rumored to make it's debut on Monday, December 23 in an "Azael" colorway. Although those three sneakers have not yet officially released, a number of sizes have already been sold on StockX, giving us an idea of the resale value for each.

Judging from StockX's data, the Yeezy Boost 700 V3 "Azael" will be the most valuable for resellers, as the third generation Yeezy 700 boasts an average resale price of nearly $650. For those scoring at home, that is more than triple the retail price.

The Zebra Yeezys, which originally launched in 2017 for $220, are currently going for just under $400 on average, while the fleece-lined "Loyal Blue" Air Jordan 4s are available for only slightly more than the $200 retail price. Click here to secure your 4s early.

StockX

StockX

StockX