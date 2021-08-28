One of the best Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 4 and as a result, we have seen some truly amazing colorways make their way to the market. Among those models is the "Lightning" offering which came out all the way back in the 2000s. Now, this shoe is ready for its big retro, and fans can't help but be excited about it all.

With its yellow upper and black and white highlights, this is one of those shoes that flash on your feet. Over the years, fans have been clamoring for a "Lightning" retro, and the 2021 model certainly does not disappoint. Unfortunately for many sneakerheads, these are very limited which means it is going to be hard to cop them. Luckily, we have some important information on when and where you can get yourself a pair.

These are going to drop on Saturday, August 28th for $220 USD, and they will mostly be available online as of 10 AM EST. Below, you can find every single story where these will be available. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

