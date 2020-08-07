Back in 1989, Jordan Brand dropped the Air Jordan 4 in four unique OG colorways. Over the last 30 years, these OG models have been brought back as retros, while Jumpman has also provided sneakerheads with brand new offerings that always seem to get quite a bit of love from the fans. Even today, this shoe is just as great as it was when it first dropped, so it only makes sense that people would be excited for new options. The latest of these options is the "Lemon Venom" colorway that is exclusive for women and kids.

As you can see from the official images above, the shoe starts out with a white leather upper, while yellow is placed on the toe box, lace cage, and tongue. From there, we are greeted with some neon pink highlights on the back heel, side mesh, and even the Jumpman logo. These shades come together to create an extremely loud colorway that will certainly have people's eyes on your feet.

If you're looking for something fun to add to your collection, you can pick these up on Friday, August 14th for $140 USD in women's sizes and $80 USD in kid's sizes.

Image via Nike

