Back in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was unleashed on the market in four OG colorways. Over the years, the shoe has been given a whole fleet of offerings that are now considered to be quite iconic. Even in 2021 and beyond, Jordan Brand has plans to drop even more Air Jordan 4 models, and sneakerheads couldn't be more excited about what is to come. Over the weekend, we got the return of the "Lightning" colorway, and recently, we got some new information on a new model that is set to drop early next year.

According to @sneakerheadz and @sneakerfiles, this brand new colorway has been dubbed "Infrared" which makes sense given all the colors here. The vast majority of the upper is covered in charcoal nubuck all while the front portion is light grey. The lace holders here are red, which is what ultimately gives the shoe its "Infrared" name. Overall, it is a clean colorway that will certainly attract fans of the Air Jordan 4 who have been clamoring for something new.

In the Instagram post below, it was revealed that this shoe will be coming out on February 5th of next year and it will be dropping in full family sizing, which is certainly some good news. As always, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to update you on this upcoming release. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.