Fans of the Air Jordan 4 have been receiving a ton of great new colorways over the last couple of years. This was especially true back in 2019 as the Jordan 4 was celebrating its 30th anniversary. The milestone came with a plethora of retros and new colorways that had sneakerheads rushing to their wallets on a weekly basis. Beyond 2019, the Air Jordan 4 has maintained its impressive run and throughout the next few months, we are poised to see some phenomenal colorways make their way to the market.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we now have a fresh look at a brand new Air Jordan 4 that is supposed to be released in 2022. This shoe is called "Infrared" and it has a very unique aesthetic. As you can see, the base of the shoe is mostly dark grey all while the toe box and outsole are light grey. We have some red on the lace holders, as well as the Jumpman logo, which helps give the shoe a unique pop of color. Overall, this is a creative colorway that is sure to impress fans.

The rumored release date for these has been set for February 5th of next year, although this is subject to change. Let us know what you think of the new colorway, in the comments below.