Michael Jordan has always been known for being an avid golfer and whenever he is on the course, you can be sure he is engaging in some friendly wagers. With the amount of time he spends on the course, it should come as no surprise that Jordan Brand has turned some of his most iconic shoes into sneakers made specifically for the course. Over the last couple of years, we have seen a large uptick in these models and the trend won't be stopping anytime soon.

The latest iconic Jordan shoe to get the golf treatment is the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue." This particular colorway was one of four OG Jordan 4 models and as you can see in the photoshop rendering from @zsneakerheadz, it looks pretty amazing. With its white upper and blue highlights, this is a shoe that will look great out on the golf course, and with the classy Jordan 4 aesthetics, you will definitely get a few looks from fellow golfers.

Of course, these are fairly niche although previous models have demonstrated that there is a significant demand for them. For now, this shoe is slated to release on September 3rd although this is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.