In the past, golfers used to wear some pretty incredible outfits on the course. Unfortunately, over the past few years, golf fashion has grown a tad streamlined and stagnant. Despite this, Jordan Brand has been doing its best to spice things up a bit, with a plethora of golf sneakers that work off of some retro silhouettes. The Air Jordan 5 Golf is easily the most popular of these golf offerings, but now, it looks like Jumpman is about to add something new to their golf lineup. Yes, that's right, the Air Jordan 4 is getting its own golf model.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now know that one of the colorways will be an ode to the infamous "Military Blue" model. Of course, this is one of the four OG colorways of the Jordan 4 that Jumpman released all the way back in 1989. With this in mind, it's safe to say this colorway will be a big hit upon release.

As it stands, golfers and sneaker buffs can expect these to drop in August of 2021. This is almost a full year away so expect these details to change over the coming months. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you those updates.