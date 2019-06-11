One of the most iconic Jordan Brand silhouettes is the Air Jordan 4 and this Friday, Jumpman is revamping the model with an all-over Flyknit look. Instead of releasing the Flyknit version one colorway at a time, Jordan Brand is coming with four monochromatic colorways. Throughout the last week, Nike has been showing off the official images of each colorway including the red, yellow, and blue versions. Now, the orange model in the pack has been shown off in all of its glory and if you're a big fan of creamsicles, this model will have you daydreaming about the summer months.

As you would imagine from such a colorway, the entire sneaker is covered in an orange glow from head to toe. The only element of the sneaker that isn't orange is the black Jumpman logo that can be found within the insole.

You'll be able to cop this shoe along with the rest of the pack on Friday, June 14 for $220 USD.

Image via Nike

