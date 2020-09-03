When you go back into the history of Jordan Brand, there are certain silhouettes that certainly stand out. One of them is the Air Jordan 4 which was brought out all the way back in 1989. At the time of its release, there were four OG colorways to choose from. There was the "Bred" offering, "Military Blue" color scheme, "White Cement" model, and last but not least, the "Fire Red" version. The aforementioned "Fire Red" quickly became ultra-popular thanks to its white leather base and red and black highlights.

Over the years, fans have received retros of this shoe on a frequent basis, and now, it seems like yet another is on the way. According to @zsneakerheadz, another "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4 retro is set to drop on Black Friday which just so happens to be November 27th. This is ultimately huge news for sneakerheads as this is one of those shoes that is a must-cop for the collection. Below, you can see the first in-hand teaser to hit the internet, thus far. Based on this quick glance, it seems as though this model is staying true to the OG version which will certainly be a large selling point.

Stay tuned for updates on this model as we will be sure to bring them to you.