It looks like Jordan Brand will be releasing multiple Air Jordans in honor of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup taking place in August.

In addition to the recently revealed "FIBA" Air Jordan 12, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz has shared images of an all-new Air Jordan 4 that is also expected to drop right around the time that the tournament tips off in China.

The FIBA Air Jordan 4s come equipped with a red leather upper with obsidian detailing appearing on the mudguard and inner lining, as well as the lacing system. Additional details include a tag that reads "For The Love Of The Game" on the inside of the tongue, and symbols from various flags in place of the traditional mesh portions of the AJ4.

A release date has not yet been announced but the "FIBA" Air Jordan 4 is expected to drop sometime in the coming weeks for the retail price of $200. Check out the early images below and stay tuned for additional photos and details.