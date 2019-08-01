One of the most iconic basketball sneaker silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 4 which was debuted by Michael Jordan back in 1984. Over the years, there have been some tremendous colorways of the shoe and this year, Jordan Brand is looking to add even more to its expansive library. According to the Instagram sneaker account @houseofheat, there will be a brand new AJ4 this Holiday season which is being dubbed "Faded Spruce."

The shoe has a unique look that we haven't really seen before from the Air Jordan 4. The entire upper is covered in dark green while black, white, and red highlights are found throughout. It has a bit of a Christmas vibe which makes sense when you consider when this shoe is supposed to be released to the masses. If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 4, this could certainly be a great cop and addition to your collection.

It should be noted that the image below is a rendering of what the shoe will look like so the final version could definitely be different in the end. Stay tuned for the latest updates regarding this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you.