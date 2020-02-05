Jordan Brand's 2020 sneaker lineup will reportedly include multiple all-new Air Jordan 4s including a new Chicago Bulls-themed colorway and an updated 'Pine Green' iteration. Additionally, rumors suggest a "Court Purple" colorway is in the works for May, possibly as part of a larger Air Jordan 4 "Metallic Pack."

As seen in the mockup provided by House of Heat and @Zsneakerheadz, the "Court Purple" 4s are expected to feature an all-white, leather build with the sneaker's namesake color appearing on the tongue, heel, lace clips and air unit. Overall, the color blocking is just like the "Classic Green" AJ4 that originally released in 2004.

Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed any release details, but word on the street is that the "Court Purple" style will be one of three white-based Air Jordan 4s dropping this Spring. The two others will allegedly come equipped with "White, Metallic Silver, Pine Green," and "White, Metallic Silver, University Red" color schemes.

Stay tuned for updates on all of the rumored Air Jordan 4s, and click here to preview the Top 10 sneakers dropping in February.