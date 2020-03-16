Jordan Brand's Spring/Summer 2020 collection will reportedly consist of two different "Court Purple" Air Jordans, including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG that'll be arriving in early April, and this highly anticipated Air Jordan 4. According to reports, the "Court Purple" 4s are still scheduled to launch on May 14th for the retail price of $190.

As seen in the first batch of leaked photos, the "Court Purple" 4s come equipped with an all-white, leather build, while the sneaker's namesake color appears on the tongue, heel, lace clips and air unit. Overall, the color blocking is just like the "Classic Green" AJ4 that originally released in 2004.

In addition to this white & purple colorway, Jordan Brand also has plans to drop two more white-based Air Jordan 4s; one equipped with a "White, Metallic Silver, Pine Green" color scheme and the other sporting "White, Metallic Silver, University Red."

Check out some on-foot shots of the "Court Purple" colorway below, and click here to preview what the "Pine Green" iteration might look like.