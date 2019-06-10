One of the all-time classic Air Jordan 4 colorways is officially set to return this summer in celebration of the iconic silhouettes 30th anniversary.

According to multiple sneaker sources, the "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 4 will be launching on August 3 in full family sizing, with men's sizes retailing for $190.

Air Jordan 4 Cool Grey/HanZuYing

Judging from the first batch of photos provided by @HanZuYing, it looks like the 2019 Cool Grey 4s will look very similar to the OG version that originally debuted in 2004.

The classic kicks are built on a suede, cool grey upper accompanied by a white midsole, and a black outsole. Additional details include a white Jumpman logo on the tongue and chrome Jumpman logos on the heel tabs, with splashes of yellow appearing on the tongue, outsole and visible air unit in the heel.

