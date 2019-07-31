Jordan Brand's incredible 2019 keeps on rolling as tomorrow, August 1st, the Air Jordan 4 "Cool Grey" will be dropped for the masses to enjoy. The shoe released a little bit early just a couple of weeks ago but that was in more limited quantities. This time around, the shoe will be launched on a much larger scale and sneakerheads are already pretty excited.

As for the look of the sneaker, the upper is covered in grey suede while white and black highlights make their way throughout. On the back heel, there is a silver Jumpman logo which might be disappointing to those hoping for the "Nike Air" logo. Either way, this is an incredibly clean pair of shoes which will surely sell out within a couple of hours.

It's not too clear how limited these will be but if the surprise SNKRS App launch was any indication, you should have a good shot at copping. For those in the United States, you will be able to get these on the SKRS App, Eastbay, Finishline, Dick's, and JD Sports as of 10 A.M. tomorrow morning so don't sleep come release time. The shoe will cost you $190 USD.

Image via Nike

