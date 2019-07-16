One of the most anticipated sneakers of the year is the Air Jordan 4 "Cool Grey" which has been teased over the last few months with some photos here and there. Yesterday, we reported that the shoe would be released on August 3rd for $190 USD. While the official release is still in the cards, Nike blessed sneakerheads with a surprise drop through the infamous SNKRS app which has been known to hand out a ton of Ls over the past few years.

As you would expect, this recent release was no different as sneakerheads completely missed out on their chance to cop these kicks early. Many people took to Twitter to voice their frustrations and curse out the app which has been a source of disappointment and despair for so many years. There were still quite a few people who were able to cop though so it's not like everyone missed out, although it still sucks to see all of the Ls on the timeline.

Let us know in the comments if you were able to cop the "Cool Grey" 4's and if not, are you planning to try again in a few weeks?