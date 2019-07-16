After a successful early release on the SNKRS App, Jordan Brand is gearing up for the official release of the Air Jordan 4 "Cool Grey" which is one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year. Fans have been hoping to see the return of this colorway and the surprise release was both a blessing and a curse for sneakerheads.

While many people took an L this morning, there are still a ton of Jordan-heads who still want to get their hands on this pair. Luckily for them, Nike has announced the official release date for the shoe which will be on Thursday, August 1st. It was originally reported that the shoe would drop on Saturday the 3rd, although the plans have been changed, according to Sneaker News.

Nike also took the opportunity to release the official images for the shoe which can be seen below. As you would expect, the entire upper is made of grey suede with black and white accents on the midsole. On the back heel, there is a silver Jumpman logo which may disappoint those looking for the OG "Nike Air" branding. These kicks will cost $190 USD.

