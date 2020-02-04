Jordan Brand is always trying to do new things with their sneakers and the Air Jordan 4 is no different. Over the last two years, it seems as though the Air Jordan 4 has gotten a lot more new colorways than usual and honestly, we are very much here for it. The Jordan 4 is a classic in the Jumpman library and we are always anticipating what they will do next. As it turns out, Jordan Brand has a Carnival-inspired Jordan 4 on the horizon, that will have colors matching the Jamaican flag.

According to @zsneakerheadz, this shoe is being dubbed the Air Jordan 4 "Carnival" and could be coming out as soon as April 16th of this year, which just so happens to be when Jamaican Carnival starts. As you can see, the upper is white while red, green, yellow, and black are present throughout. The shoe is slated to cost $190 USD and will exclusive to women which is bad news for all of the guys who wanted to get these.

It's important to note that the image below is an Instagram mockup which means the final colorway could be much different from the one we see now. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you.