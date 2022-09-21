Air Jordan 4 colorways have been in high demand over the years. This is a silhouette that fans love, so it should come as no surprise that fans would want more. Jumpman has been very good about delivering new offerings, especially when it comes to women's exclusives. There is a huge market for women sneakerheads, and there have been plenty of Air Jordan 4 colorways for women to choose from.

One of those models is the "Canyon Purple" offering down below. As you can see, this sneaker has a purple upper with some light green on the midsole. There are some black speckles as part of the green midsole, and it makes for a unique look. Overall, this is a unique Jordan 4 that may very well be polarizing to most fans.

While these have already been released overseas, you can now get these kicks in the United States as of October 15th. This is going to be a great Fall release that should make quite an impression on consumers. Let us know what you think, in the comments section down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

