Heading into next year, sneakerheads are expecting Jordan Brand to step up its game to new heights. Every year, the brand seems to outdo itself with all of the Air Jordan colorways they release, and at a certain point, it becomes hard to stay innovative. Regardless, Jumpman is trying to make it happen, and over the past couple of weeks, we have been getting a ton of teasers for 2022 thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz.

The latest shoe to be shown off is this Air Jordan 4 which is being dubbed "Canyon Purple." Based on the photoshop rendering, the shoe is mostly made of some purple nubuck, all while the midsole is a mixture of mint green and black specks. There is even a touch of orange on the tongue which really helps offer some contrast and pronounced colors. Overall, this can definitely be considered as a unique Air Jordan 4, and as it stands, this will be a model for women only.

A Fall 2022 release date is expected although no exact details have been confirmed. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.



