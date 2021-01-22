Over the last few years, Jordan Brand has been hard at work to bring out new exclusive colorways for female sneakerheads, and for the most part, they have done a great job. These new offerings are always unique and seem to get the men jealous over what they can't have. Regardless, Jumpman has some big plans for the ladies in 2021, and recently, a brand new colorway of the Air Jordan 4 was unleashed onto the internet, and so far, it looks pretty amazing.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we have two photoshop mockups of the "Bronze Eclipse" colorway which has officially been listed as "Shimmer/Bronze Eclipse/Orange Quartz/Metallic Silver." The upper is covered in a gorgeous shade of bronze, all while silver can be found on the Jumpman logo in the middle of the tongue. There seems to be a mix of materials at play here, and we can only imagine what these will look like when paired with an actual outfit.

Based on the post below, it has been reported that the shoe will drop on September 3rd of this year for $190 USD. It remains to be seen whether or not this release timeline will be confirmed by the brand, so stay tuned for updates as we will make sure to bring those to you.