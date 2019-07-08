Two of the most popular Air Jordan releases of the year are being restocked on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 9 via Nike SNKRS.

According to the "Upcoming" tab on the SNKRS app, the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" ($200) and the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 "NYC to Paris" will both be available, with the Bred 4s going live at 1pm ET and the NYC to Paris colorway dropping at 2pm.

The beloved Air Jordan 4s, which returned to retailers in early May, come equipped with a black nubuck supported by the familiar grey and red detailing along with the aesthetically pleasing grey "Nike Air" branding on the heel for the first time since 1999.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 "NYC to Paris" features a light bone, black and sail colorway, but the hits of black can transform into a "Crimson Tint" hue while a hyper pink lies beneath the grey.

Get reacquainted with both kicks in the IG posts below.