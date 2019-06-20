Released back in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 is one of the most iconic Jordan models of all-time thanks to the ingenuity of legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield. There are plenty of great colorways of the shoe and like most great sneakers, it comes in a triple-black version. This particular all-black model is appropriately called the "Black Cat" and has been a highly sought after model for a while now. The colorway last released back in 2006 and now, it appears as though it is slated for a re-release over a decade after its initial drop.

The Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz is reporting that the shoe could be released as soon as next year, with House of Heat reporting it will come out in February. If this is, in fact true, then 2020 is being set up as a great year for sneakers. This year has been pretty great already and it doesn't seem like Jordan Brand has any plans of slowing down their production.

Needless to say, it's a great time to be a sneakerhead.