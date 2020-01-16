Jordan Brand's February 2020 lineup has not yet been officially announced, but it is being reported that a number of classics are set to return in celebration of the NBA's All Star weekend in Chicago. This will include the Air Jordan 1 "UNC To Chicago" and the "Red Cement" Air Jordan 3, as well as the iconic "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4.

The latter was originally rumored to release on January 25, but sneaker source J23 App reports that the Black Cat 4s are now scheduled to launch on February 1 for the retail price of $190. The kicks will also be available in grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes for $140, $80 and $60, respectively.

The beloved 4s originally debuted in 2006 and became an instant classic thanks to its easily wearable "Black/Black-Light Graphite" color scheme. The kicks are expected to return close to OG form, featuring a smooth nubuck construction accompanied by grey detailing on the Jumpman/Flight logo on the tongue.

In addition the return of the all-black 4s, Jordan Brand also has plans to drop a similarly styled "Black Cat" Air Jordan 34 on February 6. Check out some additional images of the upcoming release below.