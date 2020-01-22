After weeks of speculation and rumored release dates, the iconic Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" is finally set to release. The classic colorway will be available at all major retailers including Nike.com, Eastbay, Finish Line and Foot Locker starting at 10am ET today, January 22nd.

In addition to adult sizes priced at $190, the Black Cat 4s will also be available in grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes for $140, $80 and $60, respectively. Check out the early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

The beloved 4s originally debuted in 2006 and became an instant classic thanks to its easily wearable "Black/Black-Light Graphite" color scheme. Judging from the official images that surfaced this week it looks like the kicks are returning OG form, featuring a smooth nubuck construction accompanied by grey detailing on the Jumpman/Flight logo on the tongue.

Check out the official photos below.

