One of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes of all-time is the Air Jordan 4 which dropped back in 1989. This is the 30th anniversary of the shoe and so far, there have been some pretty great colorways to come out this year. Now that we're at the end of 2019, it appears as though Jordan Brand still has a ton of fire in the tuck for 2020. For months now, it has been theorized that Jumpman would be bringing back the Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" and according to @zsneakerheadz, this is definitely the case.

In the Instagram post below, you can see some initial images of the shoe that showcase the all-black model in all of its glory. The upper is mostly comprised of suede while a Jumpman logo is placed on the back heel. It's an incredibly sleek model that will surely have Jordan heads rushing for their wallets.

It appears as though this shoe will be dropping around All-Star weekend. The tentative release date has been set to February 22nd for a price of $190 USD. This is a great, clean model and while it may not be colorful, it's certainly a great addition to any sneakerhead's collection.

