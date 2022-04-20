The Air Jordan 4 is a sneaker that Jordan Brand will always create new colorways for. It is one of the most iconic silhouettes to come out of Jumpman, and fans are always eager to cop the latest styles. With that being said, 2022 is supposed to bring a ton of new Air Jordan 4s to the market, including this "Black Canvas" model, which can be seen below.

This photoshop rendering comes to us from the good folks over at @zsneakerheadz. As you can see, this shoe has a black canvas upper, much like the name of the colorway suggests. From there, we have grey highlights on the midsole as well as the lace and tongue. Overall, it is a very neutral colorway, however, it is one that will appeal to a wide variety of sneakerheads.

For now, it would appear as though these kicks will be dropping on August 27th of this year for a price of $210 USD. There is no official announcement for these just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below.



