One of the most iconic Air Max models out there is the Nike Air Max 95 which was released in, you guessed it, 1995. One of the OG colorways was called "Neon" and it featured multiple shades of grey while neon yellow highlights were placed in various different spots. In 2020, Jordan Brand is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the shoe with an Air Jordan 4 with the exact same color scheme.

This latest offering is being called the Air Jordan 4 "Air Max" and it looks exactly like the aforementioned "Neon" model. As you can see in the images below via @zsneakerheadz, the shoe has a light and dark grey upper with neon yellow appearing on the lace holders and the Jumpman logo near the tongue. If you're a Nike collector who also likes Jordan Brand shoes, then this offering might be the perfect cop for your collection. It's not everyday Jumpman turns an Air Max colorway into a Jordan. With that being said, it's easy to see why we would co-sign such a thing.

For now, these are slated to drop on March 21st for $225 USD. They will also be coming out in grade school sizes for $160. Let us know in the comments below what you think.