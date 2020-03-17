While sneaker releases around the world continue to be delayed, there is still one shoe that you can count on the coming days. Of course, we are talking about the Air Jordan 4 "Air Max" which is a play on the classic Air Max 95 "Neon" colorway. This shoe features numerous shades of grey while neon yellow highlights are placed all the way throughout. Overall, it's a colorway that many sneakerheads are excited about and it is set to drop on March 21st for $225 USD, in adults sizes.

According to Kicks on Fire, this sneaker will actually be dropping in full family sizing so if you're looking for something that can keep the whole family laced, these might be for you. The prices will range from $160 for grade school sizes, $80 for preschool sizes, and $60 for toddlers. As noted, numerous releases have been delayed due to the Coronavirus so it is interesting to see Jumpman follow through on this latest drop. Either way, it will be interesting to see if consumers still attempt to cop these despite everything that is going.

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike