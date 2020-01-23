Back in the summer of 2019, there were reports that Jordan Brand would be coming through with an Air Jordan 4 colorway that paid homage to the OG Air Max 95 "Neon." At the time, there was nothing but a photoshop rendering of what this sneaker would look like. Now, we are firmly in 2020 and initial images are starting to hit the internet. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have four images of the shoe including the rumored release date.

As you can see from the post below, the shoe is a perfect recreation of the Air Max 95 model. Starting at the top going all the way to the midsole, the shoe features different shades of grey that get darker the lower you go on the sneaker. Neon yellow is placed on the lace holders as well as the Jumpman logo on the tongue. From there, Nike Air branding is placed on the back which will certainly appeal to all of the OGs out there.

For now, these are slated to drop on March 21st of 2020 for $225 USD in men's sizes. These will also be coming in Grade School sizes for $160 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.