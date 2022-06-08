The Air Jordan line has a very rich history. Every single year, Jumpman comes out with a brand new Air Jordan silhouette, and before fans can even get their hands on it, there are leaks that surface online. These leaks are typically very accurate in terms of how the shoe is going to look, and there is no doubt that fans have been anticipating some shots of the Air Jordan 37.

Just last week, thanks to the sneaker account @23mj88, we got a fresh look at the AJ37 and how the shoe featured a Formula 23 Heel Foam, Double Stacked Forefoot zoom, AJ 7 Inspired Fit, Leno Weave Upper, and Carbon Fibre Shank. Now, we have another fresh shot of this shoe although in much better quality. As you can see, the bottom of the shoe features colorful geometric shapes that pay homage to the Air Jordan 7. From there, the shoe has a nice white and black construction that reminds us of the Jordan Zion 1.

At this time, there is no release date surrounding the Air Jordan 37, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these Air Jordan 37 leaks, in the comments section down below.



