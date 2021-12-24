This year has been an incredible year for Jordan Brand, especially as they got to introduce the Air Jordan 36 to the world. This is a model that many people have been waiting for, and so far, the reviews have all been positive. It is a shoe that looks great on your feet and with new colorways being teased, fans are starting to get excited about what's to come.

The latest Air Jordan 36 to get some official images is the gradient sunset offering below. As you can see, the mesh at the front is orange, and as it transitions to the middle, it become pink, and then purple at the back. The top portion of the shoe is black, all while the midsole is also black, with an iridescent strip that goes all the way from the front to the back. Overall, it is a very unique colorway that will surely stand out on the court next summer.

As it stands, there is no release date for this shoe, however, you can expect it to drop sometime next year for the price of $185 USD. We will continue to bring you updates on the Air Jordan 36, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike