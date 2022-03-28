Every year, Jumpman comes through with a new Air Jordan model, and ever since the Fall, the brand has been pushing the Air Jordan 36. This sneaker has been worn by big stars like Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, so it should come as no surprise that it is actually quite popular. New colorways are always being created, and now, we have some official images for an unnamed offering that will make one NBA fanbase very happy.

As you can see in the photos below, the colorway is mostly covered in green. Of course, this seems like a direct reference to the Boston Celtics, which will definitely be nice for Tatum. From there, we have gold throughout the midsole, all while the tongue and interior lining are black. Overall, it is certainly a nice new colorway that fans will enjoy.

For now, there is no release date associated with this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this Air Jordan 36 colorway, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

