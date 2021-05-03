NBA All-Star weekend is typically a great time for sneakerheads as it ushers in a whole plethora of new shoes that were made specifically for the occasion. With some of the best players in the world getting on the same court together, fans are always looking to their shoes to see if they are doing something different. This forces brands to bring a ton of creativity to the forefront and usually, it leads to some dope models. One such shoe was the Air Jordan 35 "Smoke Grey" which was slated to drop at the end of March.

In the official images below, you can see how the shoe has a quilted upper on the ankle part of the shoe. From there, we mostly have a black base all while suede grey overlays make an appearance all the way throughout. It is a stealthy and classy colorway that has some small pops of color throughout, which helps play with the contrast.

Now, the shoe will officially be released on Tuesday, May 11, for a price of $175 USD. Let us know what you think of this colorway and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

