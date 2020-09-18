We are currently nearing the end of September which means the Fall season is finally upon us. If this were a normal year, the NBA season would be starting in just a few weeks. However, 2020 has been anything but normal, and the NBA is currently in the Conference Finals stage of the playoffs. Typically, sneaker brands save their basketball releases for the start of the season, but due to the circumstances, they are looking more towards the offseason. Jordan Brand has specifically made sure to keep to their usual schedule, which means in just a few short weeks, the Air Jordan 35 will be on store shelves.

There have been numerous teasers for this new Jumpman silhouette, especially from Jordan Brand athlete Jayson Tatum. The Celtics star recently unveiled a colorful blue offering, and now, the official images have been revealed. As you can see below, the shoe is made with grey suede as well as some blue on the tongue and midsole. The outsole has a bright red finish, which helps add even more color. Overall, these look like a shoe straight out of the future, and will certainly be a hit upon release.

A release date has yet to be determined, so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Image via Nike

